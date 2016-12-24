Mariah Carey Ditching Aspen Christmas With Bryan Tanaka For Sick Nick Cannon?

REX/Shutterstock

Tough call! Mariah Carey ventured to Aspen for a romantic vacation with Bryan Tanaka on Dec. 19, but is she ready to ditch their plans for her ailing ex? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on whether or not she’ll be visiting Nick Cannon in the hospital over the holiday weekend!

Mariah Carey, 46, arrived in Aspen, Colorado with her beau Bryan Tanaka, 33, and two children on Dec. 19. Sadly, her ex, Nick Cannon, 36, announced that his Lupus flared up around the same time, making for a tricky situation. However, she was able to come to a conclusion. “Mariah has no plans to drop everything and run to Nick’s side over the holidays,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “If Mariah felt his condition were more serious or if he were in any real trouble, she’d be there with the kids in a heartbeat. She reached out to Nick and he seems to be OK, so there’s no need for Mariah to abandon her favorite Christmas tradition.”

Our source continued, “Mariah’s new BF Bryan has been pretty supportive about the situation too. He has been understanding and trusts Mariah will do what is best for her and the kids [Monroe] and [Moroccan].” Their dad, Nick revealed the shocking news about his health on Dec. 22, taking to Instagram with a confession. “For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year.” Thank goodness!

Meanwhile, Mariah and Bryan are having a blast during their romantic rendezvous. She dressed to impress on the plane, rocking a white fur coat, fishnet leggings and knee-high boots. Upon arriving, the lovebirds were even heard listening to her hit jam, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” As we previously reported, “The new couple is going strong and Mariah is looking forward to spending some romantic time with her hot new man in the luxurious mountain getaway.” Ooh la la!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Mariah made the right decision? Let us know!

