Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus Couple Up In Ugly Christmas Sweaters — Cute Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

This is the cutest thing we’ve ever seen! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got in the Christmas spirit by putting on their best ugly Christmas sweaters on Dec. 24. Miley and Liam prove they’re the epitome of #ChristmasCoupleGoals.

Liam Hemsworth, 26, posted an adorable Instagram photo with Miley Cyrus, 24, on Dec. 24. “Happy birthday Jesus,” he captioned the pic. The picture showed off the couple’s amazing ugly Christmas sweaters. Liam, with a sexy smirk on his face, is wearing a multi-colored sweater with candy canes, reindeer, and stars on it.

Miley’s wearing a red polka-dotted sweater with a partying Jesus Christ on the front. She’s also got on a Christmas lights necklace on and a super cute red and green bow on her head. Liam rarely posts photos with Miley, so this latest pic is the best Christmas gift to Miam fans.

Miley and Liam look so happy in their Christmas selfie. Liam doesn’t seem uncomfortable at all like he looked in a holiday photo with Miley’s family on Dec. 21. Liam looked a little out of place and awkward in the photo, it was almost like he was Photoshopped in! It could have just been a bad photo of Liam, so we’re not judging him.

It appears Miley and Liam are spending Christmas together, their first since their relationship was reignited. After spending nearly 2 years broken up, Miley and Liam were seen spending time together in Australia in Jan. 2016. Soon after they were spotted together, Miley put her gorgeous engagement ring BACK ON! This is such a wonderful and hopeful time for Miley and Liam. Maybe this time next year, Miley and Liam will be married!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miley and Liam are the cutest Hollywood couple? Do you think they should get married soon? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.