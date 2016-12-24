Blac Chyna: King Cairo Shows Off Toy Firetruck & Other Gifts From Kardashians

Courtesy of Snapchat

OMG! King Cairo got to open some of his presents early this year, and he received the most epic gifts ever! He seemed especially fond of his life-sized firetruck that he got from Rob Kardashian’s family! See all of the Christmas Eve joy here!

The Kardashians sure know how to give the best gifts! Blac Chyna, 28, permitted her 4-year-old son King Cairo to open a couple of his presents gifted from Rob Kardashian’s, 29, family, and they seriously made Santa look bad! In a number of videos and pics posted on Chyna’s Snapchat on Dec. 24, King Cairo showed off all of the wonderful gifts he received! SO sweet!

In one of the first videos, Cairo was captured gushing over his brand new, $500 firetruck that sat right by the Christmas tree along with all of the other presents. King looked extremely happy as he stuck out his tongue in the video. We can already tell he’s going to have a blast riding that truck in the backyard! But King definitely got more than just that one gift!

As Chyna panned the camera around the tree, she revealed tons of nicley wrapped presents just waiting to be opened. “You opened up too many,” Blac told her son in another video. King, who was holding two more presents, walked into his bedroom where wrapping paper was everywhere. “Can I save one for my room,” he asked. Awww! King might have gotten a little too excited, but there’s definitely more presents to go around!

And King Cairo wasn’t the only one who got to take a peek at their Xmas presents! Chyna also shared videos of some of the presents that Dream received from her grandma Kris Jenner, 61! In another Snap video, the camera focused on a little kitchen set, full of toy utensils and cooking supplies for Dream to play house with! The infant is only a month old, so it’ll be a while before she’s using that, but it definitely was an awesome present! And although Dream won’t be playing with many of her toys this year, Rob’s first child did get to enjoy the holiday cheer. Videos and pics show her wide awake and observing all of the decorations!

The Xmas extravaganza on Blac Chyna’s Snapchat comes shortly after reports claimed that the Kardashian family and Chyna were feuding because of the recent drama that unravelled between her and Rob. But the fiancees have since made amends, posting a selfie together on social media, so that may have shifted everyone’s mood. Plus, everyone probably just wants Dream to have the best first Christmas ever! So it only made since to come together. And it’s safe to say they have succeeded thus far!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of King Cairo and Dream’s Christmas gifts?

