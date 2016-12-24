Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Why They’re Having Christmas Morning At Home With Kids

Courtesy of Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are known for going all-out with extravagant Christmas celebrations, but this year they’ll be spending Xmas morning at home with their kids, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why the couple wants to keep it low-key!

It’s safe to say Kanye West, 39, and his wife Kim Kardashian, 36, had their fair share of trials and tribulations this year. To show they’re grateful for the little things, the lovebirds are opting for a simple Christmas holiday with their little ones. “Kim and Kanye are still reeling from his break down and now all the divorce rumors, so they just want to have a mellow, low-key Xmas,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Christmas dinner will be at mom Kris [Jenner]’s house, with family, and then Kim and Kanye want to have Xmas morning at home with just the kids opening presents around the tree. They don’t want to do any big parties or night clubs.”

Our source continued, “They are trying to get back to status quo after the crazy year they had. They are considering an island getaway for New Year, but it’s not set in stone yet.” Kim and Kanye are already getting in the spirit, taking their daughter North to see The Nutcracker on Dec. 23, one of the ultimate Xmas classics. Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope also sat in the back row of the show held at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, joining in for the festive fun. Nori was even seen bouncing on her mom’s lap, dancing along to the tunes. They also met the cast!

After Kim’s frightening Paris robbery on Oct. 3 and Yeezy’s week-long hospitalization in Nov., the two seem to have newfound perspectives on what’s really matters. As we previously reported, “Nori and Saint are kids and both Kim and Kanye want to teach them the importance of family and humility,” our source explained. “It’s been a rough past few months for them but it’s taught them a lot and made them both re-evaluate what’s important in life and they want to pass that along to their kids this yuletide season.” We hope the holidays put a smile on all their faces!

HollywoodLifers, are you happy to hear that Kimye will be having a low-key Christmas morning? Let us know!

