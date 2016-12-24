Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Take North On Epic ‘Nutcracker’ Trip — Cute Pic

REX/ Shuttershock

Aww! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took their daughter North West out to see the real Nutcracker ballet just before the Christmas holiday. The cute pics will seriously make your heart melt!

Christmas with the Wests! Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39, may have a lot of things going on at the moment, but they are still amazing parents to their two kids North West, 3, and Saint West, 1. And keeping in the holiday spirit, Mr. and Mrs. West took Nori out to see the Nutcracker ballet at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 23! SO sweet! CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF THE WESTS AT THE NUTCRACKER

In one picture captured at TMZ, the party of three were seen sitting in their seats as they await the play to start. Of course being that North is still a toddler, the little one seems to be just a bit fidgety as she moved around in her seat to see the back of the arena. Kourtney Kardashian, 37, Penelope Disick, 4, and Nori’s BFF Ryan, 3, and her family also joined the Wests at the theater.

The Nutcracker 🎄✨🎀 A photo posted by Tracy Nguyen Romulus (@tracyromulus) on Dec 23, 2016 at 8:59pm PST

During the show, North seemed to have an amazing time! She was apparently seen bouncing on Kim’ lap and dancing along to the orchestra music, TMZ reports. That is SO precious! Kanye also enjoyed himself, sipping on a glass of champagne while watching the performance. Following the show, Ryan’s mom, Tracy Romulus took to Instagram to share an image of North and Ryan meeting a few of the dancers backstage! For people who may not be too in to the arts, The Nutcracker is one of the most recognized ballet performances in the world, so meeting the cast is a pretty big deal! Not to mention, the little ones have all been taking dancing classes for some time now, so it was totally the perfect early present!

The visit to the Redondo Performing Center comes only days after Kim and Kanye vowed to not spoil their kids this holiday season. As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you, Kimye decided that this Christmas was going to be a “very humble” one, without any extravagant gifts and clothing. That is definitely very admirable for the family, especially considering the fact that they are known for living lavishly. But even though they aren’t going all out for Xmas, one trip to see the ballet won’t hurt anyone! After all, what’s more humbling than simply putting a smile on your daughter’s face?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim and Kanye taking North to see The Nutcracker? Have you ever seen the performance before?

