Joey Boots: Fellow ‘Wack Packer’ Co-Host Discovered His Body — Heartbreaking Details

This is heartbreaking. ‘Wack Packer’ member Joey Boots tragically died on Dec. 23, and his final moments were aired on a live podcast. High Pitch Erik Bleaman found his friend’s body, and the audio is devastating to hear.

This is so unbelievably sad. Joey Boots, a radio personality for Howard Stern’s, 62, Wacker Packer, was found dead in his apartment on Dec. 23. Sadly, His friend and fellow podcast member, High Pitch Erik Bleaman, 45, was the one who made the discovery when he went to Joey’s home after he was a no-show for their podcast that night. Not knowing the situation, the entire discovery was made live on the air, and to hear Erik’s voice as he alerts the station of the terrible news, is seriously bringing us to tears.

“I have bad news,” Erik said with a shaky tone. As the other members of the podcast, who had stayed back at the recording studio asked what was going on, Erik tried his best to explain what was going on. “We had to go tell the manager to open is door. And he opened the door, and Joey was slumped over in the chair,” he said, appearing to fight back tears. “He was ice cold. And there’s no pulse.” The other men frantically questioned Erik in disbelief at what they were hearing. They went back and forth, cursing and begging Erik to tell them it was a sick joke, but unfortunately he said it was true. “I’m serious… End the show,” he said. The podcast cut then ended.

As we’ve previously reported, medical officials responded to Joey’s apartment building in the Bronx, New York a little before 10 p.m. Joey, whose real name was Joseph Bassolino, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police officials stated that there were no signs of trauma on the body, and that he may have died of natural causes. An official cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner in the coming days. Our hearts go out to Joey’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

