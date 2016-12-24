Joey Boots: Howard Stern’s ‘Wack Packer’ Co-Host Dies At 49

REX/Shutterstock

This is so devastating. Joey Boots, one of Howard Stern’s most well-known ‘Wack Packers,’ has died in New York City, according to a report. Joey was found dead in his home on Dec. 23. He was just 49 years old.

When Joey Boots, whose real name is Joseph Bassolino, didn’t show up for his regularly scheduled podcasts on Dec. 23, one of his fellow Wack Packers, High Pitch Erik, got worried and decided to check on him, TMZ reports. Joey didn’t answer the door when Erik knocked, so Erik got the building manager to do a wellness check and found Joey “sitting in a chair, cold to the touch and with no pulse,” according to a Facebook post associated with the podcast. How awful.

The NYPD were called to Joey’s Bronx apartment building at 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 23 for a male in need of medical attention. When emergency personnel arrived, Joey was pronounced dead. A cause of death was not revealed and will be determined by a medical examiner.

Joey was a fan favorite Wack Packer. He was best known for screaming “Baba Booey” during broadcasts of the beloved The Howard Stern Show. In a landmark court case in 2014, Joey defended his right to yell “Baba Booey” on the air.

Before he was on the radio, Joey was in the military for six years. He openly admitted in a 2014 interview that he lived with PTSD and was “depressed,” but doing the show and “getting adulation from Stern fans really makes me feel good as a person.”

Unfortunately, Joey is the third Wack Packer in two years to die. Eric “The Actor” Lynch tragically died in Sept. 2014. Crackhead Bob passed away in Feb. 2016. This latest death is just another shocking blow to Howard and the Wack Packer crew. Rest in peace, Joey. You’re going to be so missed.

HollywoodLifers, send your thoughts and prayers to Joey’s family and friends in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.