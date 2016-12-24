Talk about an instant connection! Drake is definitely forming a close bond with Jennifer Lopez, reigniting romance rumors by practicing a trust fall with the songstress for the very first time. In a newly released clip, the rapper even closes his eyes while hoping she’ll catch him!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, clearly enjoy spending time together, but they recently decided to test the strength of their relationship with a trust-building exercise. In a newly released clip, the “Fake Love” rapper prepares to fall into JLo’s arms with his eyes completely shut, forced to have faith that she’ll catch him before he hits the floor. Luckily, there was a guy in between the two, counting down the seconds before the rapper leaned back. The man continues, “back more,” and Drizzy falls into both of their arms. Jennifer was so cute, looking nervous about the game before saying, “I felt heat!” Drake was also smiling from ear to ear and couldn’t help but laugh!

😍 <——– Lotta those A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 11, 2016 at 3:48am PST

It’s hard to tell whether the video was taken over the holiday weekend or when they hung out in Las Vegas on Dec. 17, but it’s clear these two get along spectacularly! Rumors continue to swirl that Jennifer and Drake have something more than friendship going on, as a Dec. 22 report claimed that she cancelled a Miami gig so she could spend time with him on New Year’s Eve, but she may just want to be with family. A rep for JLo previously told HollywoodLife.com that they’re working on new music together, but fans are curious if there’s more to it than meets the eye!

Meanwhile, the pair has living it up to the fullest. Jennifer was spotted getting cozy with Drake over dinner at one of his favorite spots in Los Angeles, Delilah on Dec. 19, and they also enjoyed lunch together at the Hotel Bel-Air. However, as we previously reported, “She certainly doesn’t want to develop feelings for only him only to be let down. He’s sexy, rich, and one of the best rappers in the game, but she’s not interested in being one of Drake’s girls. ”

HollywoodLifers, how adorable is the video of Drizzy and Jennifer’s trust fall? Let us know!