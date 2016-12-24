Harrison Ford Sends Well-Wishes After Carrie Fisher’s Heart Attack — ‘I’m Shocked & Saddened’

REX/Shutterstock

The force is strong with these two. Carrie Fisher, the iconic ‘Star Wars’ actress, suffered a massive heart attack on Dec. 23, leading her co-star Harrison Ford to send his well-wishes. The actor took to social media with a poignant message the next day, gushing about their bond.

Carrie Fisher, 60, was boarded on a flight from London to LAX on Dec. 23, when she shockingly suffered a major heart attack. Luckily, legendary Star Wars actress, who portrayed Princess Leai, is now in stable condition! Her former co-star Harrison Ford, 74, shared his well-wishes after learning of Carrie’s health on Dec. 24, telling People, “I am shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend. Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends.”

Carrie previously went into cardiac arrest and was put on a ventilator when she arrived at UCLA Medical Center. She reportedly stopped breathing mid-flight, which immediately caused concern. Actress Anna Akana was sitting near her and tweeted “so many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped.” Carrie’s former co-star Mark Hamill, 65, who portrayed Luke Skywalker, also took to Twitter with a bittersweet message. “As if 2016 couldn’t get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher.”

Despite an awkward year between Carrie and Harrison, there’s clearly an underlying admiration for each other. Not long ago, the actress revealed that she had an affair with him in her book, The Princess Diarist. She talked all about their hot and heavy meetings in 1976, while filming the original Star Wars. We’re glad he still shared his kind words with his former co-star at this point, proving they can get through anything! May our thoughts be with you Carrie.

HollywoodLifers, we hope Carrie gets better soon and pulls through. Did you love Harrison’s sweet message?

