Happy Hanukkah: President Obama, Donald Trump & More Stars Send Best Wishes

Happy Hanukkah! To celebrate the 8-day Jewish holiday, President Obama, Donald Trump, and more stars sent their best wishes to all on Dec. 24. Several others got into the spirit by spending some quality time with their loved ones. See the messages!

Season’s greetings! Hanukkah officially kicked off Dec. 24 and celebrities from around the world are celebrating the special occasion. Several stars have already taken to social media to send their well wishes, including President Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and more! The White House Twitter page shared a photo of Barack alongside the First Lady, helping light the candles for the 8-day holiday. The caption read, “Happy Hanukkah and Chag Sameach from @POTUS and @FLOTUS!” The President-Elect also shared a photo of the iconic nine-branch candelabra, writing, “Wishing you a bright and happy Hanukkah from Donald and Melania Trump.”

Happy Hanukkah!

Art by Jon Morris pic.twitter.com/vEiOZoSRTm — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) December 24, 2016

Merry Christmas Eve and Happy night 1 of Hanukkah everybody! Eat, drink, be merry and have an awesome holiday! 😋 — James Maslow (@jamesmaslow) December 24, 2016

Wishing U & yours a very joyful & peaceful holiday…Happy #Hanukkah, Merry #Christmas, Warm Wishes for every celebration under the sun:) — Melissa Ponzio (@MelissaPonzio1) December 24, 2016

I 💚❤ all your warm wishes! Happy Hanukkah & Merry Christmas Eve! Enjoy your loved ones! Be kind to each other &grateful for each other! xoP — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) December 25, 2016

And happy Hanukkah ❤️ — ASHTON IRWIN (@Ashton5SOS) December 24, 2016

Several musicians also got in the spirit, including Paula Abdul, who wrote, “I love all your warm wishes! Happy Hanukkah & Merry Christmas Eve! Enjoy your loved ones! Be kind to each other &grateful for each other! xoP.” Legendary singer, Paul McCartney, even shared a recent photo of himself, strumming the guitar at a concert alongside the caption, “Have a really Happy #Hanukkah.” As if that wasn’t cool enough, the Patriots shared a themed photo with a matching caption, suitably with their logo featured on it. Talk about a way to combine your passions!

Pee Wee Herman, Big Time Rush‘s James Maslow, and Mark Hoppus from Blink 182 also sent the world their blessings. For the eight nights of Hanukkah celebrations, we can only imagine what stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Natalie Portman, and Ben Stiller have in mind! Meanwhile, Drake and Andy Samberg ventured home to celebrate Hanukkah with their families and friends this year. NBA legend Amar’e Stoudemire even visited Jerusalem, Israel to celebrate and shared an epic Instagram pic in front of street art with a friend. Keep it coming!

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite Hanukkah tradition? Let us know!

