Gigi Hadid Flaunts Toned Booty In Pink Bikini In Super Sexy ‘Love’ Advent Shoot

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and Gigi Hadid totally rocked her ‘LOVE’ Advent Calendar shoot! The model stripped down to a sexy bikini for Day 24, and her video shoot was amazing! Watch it here!

Can you say body goals? Gigi Hadid, 21, graced the LOVE Advent Calendar on Dec. 24, and she was oozing sexiness! The glorious shoots may be coming to an end, but fashion’s it-girl definitely gave fans a show worth sticking around for!

In the sexy video shoot, Gigi was captured partying alone in a penthouse suite. She donned a sexy, hot pink bikini with cutout and mesh details on the top and bottom. SO sexy! The swimsuit also complimented Gigi’s extremely toned abs and her booty, which the camera captured when she turned around. And we should mention that Gigi was flaunting some major cleavage in her bikini top! The Victoria’s Secret model looked like she was having a great time, as the camera transitioned from being sped up to slow motion. Gigi’s shoot is seriously making us want to get in the gym and start taking boxing classes just like her! She looks SO amazing!

I left the @reebokwomen #PerfectNever event feeling so inspired and uplifted thanks to all of you who joined me that day! Let's keep reminding each other to #bemorehuman !!! @reebok #MINDBODYSPIRIT #ad A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Dec 14, 2016 at 12:34am PST

Funny enough, Gigi’s little sis Bella Hadid, 20, also starred in the LOVE shoot in a similar outfit. Bella wore a hot pink one-piece at one point during her shoot as she sexily worked out in the 80s-inspired video. SO hot! Gigi also joined her BFF Kendall Jenner, 21, who was featured on Day 5 of the calendar spread. The model’s shoot seemed to follow a more funkadelic vibe however. Other models who starred in the calendar shoot include Kim Kardashian, 35, Emily Ratajkowski, 25, Hailey Baldwin, 20, Irina Shayk, 30, and more.

Gigi’s LOVE shoot comes right off the hills of her reportedly turning down BF Zayn Malik’s, 23, wedding proposal. The model apparently told the singer that they were moving too fast and that she wasn’t ready to tie the knot just yet. We definitely understand where she’s coming from, but after seeing this photo shoot, could you blame Zayn for wanting to put a ring on it?

