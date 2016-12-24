‘Game Of Thrones’: When & How You Can Binge Entire Series Before Season 7 Premieres

The time has arrived. If you have yet to watch ‘Game of Thrones,’ HBO is giving you the opportunity to binge watch the ENTIRE SERIES over the holidays. Find out when and how you can you watch the epic ‘Game of Thrones’ marathon!

HBO announced on Dec. 21 that a Game of Thrones marathon would be airing just one day after Christmas. From Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, episodes of Game of Thrones will air on HBO 2 starting at 12 p.m. Get your DVRs ready! This is the perfect opportunity to get caught up or relive every epic moment before season 7 premieres in 2017.

Yes, this means you can watch every episode of Game of Thrones EVER! All within six days! All six seasons of the show are also available to watch on HBO Go. So if you have a subscription to HBO, you can watch the show anytime you want!

Here’s a full rundown of when each episode is airing:

December 26:

12:00 p.m. — “Winter is Coming”

1:00 p.m. — “The Kingsroad”

2:00 p.m. — “Lord Snow”

3:00 p.m. — “Cripples, Bastards and Broken Things”

4:00 p.m. — “The Wolf and the Lion”

5:00 p.m. — “A Golden Crown”

6:00 p.m. — “You Win or You Die”

7:00 p.m — “The Pointy End”

8:00 p.m. — “Baelor”

9:00 p.m. — “Fire and Blood”

December 27:

12:00 p.m. — “The North Remembers”

12:55 p.m. — “The Night Lands”

1:50 p.m. — “What is Dead May Never Die”

2:45 p.m. — “Garden of Bones”

3:40 p.m. — “The Ghost of Harrenhal”

4:40 p.m. — “The Old Gods and the New”

5:35 p.m. — “A Man Without Honor”

6:35 p.m. — “Prince of Winterfell”

7:30 p.m. — “Blackwater”

8:25 p.m. — “Valar Morghulis”

December 28:

12:00 p.m. — “Valar Dohaeris”

1:00 p.m. — “Dark Wings, Dark Words”

2:00 p.m. — “Walk of Punishment”

3:00 p.m. — “And Now His Watch Is Ended”

4:00 p.m. — “Kissed by Fire”

5:00 p.m. — “The Climb”

6:00 p.m. — “A Bear and the Maiden Fair”

7:00 p.m. — “Second Sons”

8:00 p.m. — “The Rains of Castamere”

9:00 p.m. — “Mhysa”

December 29:

12:00 p.m. — “Two Swords”

1:00 p.m. — “The Lion and the Rose”

1:55 p.m. — “Breaker of Chains”

2:55 p.m. — “Oathkeeper”

3:55 p.m. — “First of His Name”

4:50 p.m. — “The Laws of Gods and Men”

5:45 p.m. — “Mockingbird”

6:40 p.m. — “The Mountain and the Viper”

7:35 p.m. — “The Watchers on the Wall”

8:30 p.m. — “The Children”

December 30:

12:00 p.m. — “The Wars to Come”

1:00 p.m. — “The House of Black and White”

2:00 p.m. — “High Sparrow”

3:00 p.m. — “Sons of the Harpy”

4:00 p.m. — “Kill the Boy”

5:00 p.m. — “Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken”

6:00 p.m. — “The Gift”

7:00 p.m. — “Hardhome”

8:00 p.m. — “The Dance of Dragons”

9:00 p.m. — “Mother’s Mercy”

December 31:

12:00 p.m. — “The Red Woman”

12:50 p.m. — “Home”

1:45 p.m. — “Oathbreaker”

2:40 p.m. — “Book of the Stranger”

3:40 p.m. — “The Door”

4:40 p.m. — “Blood of My Blood”

5:35 p.m. — “The Broken Man”

6:30 p.m. — “No One”

7:30 p.m. — Game of Thrones 59: “Battle of the Bastards”

8:30 p.m. — “The Winds of Winter”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Game of Thrones season 7? Let us know!