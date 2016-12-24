Dream Kardashian: How Rob & Blac Are Making Her 1st Christmas Special Amid Drama

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are putting their family first this Christmas. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the on-again, off-again couple are powering through their problems to make sure Dream has the best first Christmas ever!

“It’s Dream’s first Christmas, and no matter what issues Chyna and Rob are going through, they’re sane enough to know that it’s important to be a family right now,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Rob Kardashian, 29, and Blac Chyna, 28, took to Snapchat on Dec. 23 to show that things are getting better between them in the days after Blac left Rob and took Dream Kardashian, 1 month, with her. Rob posted a sweet snap of Blac holding Dream, and Blac posted a photo of her and Rob looking really happy together.

Our source also revealed that Blac is warming up to Rob this Christmas. “Chyna scared Rob, though, and almost gave him a heart attack when she actually apologized for tuning off with Dream,” our source continues. “She told him she gets so upset and angry and doesn’t want to be around anyone when she feels that way so that’s why she left. Rob was stunned. She never takes responsibility or apologizes for anything. He thanked her and they hugged and kissed it out. So far everything seems to be peaches with them. But it’s early so anything is possible.”

Hopefully Blac and Rob will get their relationship back on track. Blac and Rob’s relationship has been in shambles ever since their huge fight. Blac allegedly hit Rob during their massive blowout. After Rob went public and said Blac left him, Blac called Rob “mentally ill” and “abusive” on Instagram. Rob later apologized to Blac and pledged to “get better” for Dream.

Rob and Blac’s drama got even worse when Blac found out she wasn’t invited to the Kardashian Christmas party. HollywoodLife.com found out EXCLUSIVELY that Blac is furious over being iced out by the Kardashians. Thankfully, Rob and Blac are putting all the drama aside to make sure their little family has the best Christmas possible.

