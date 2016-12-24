Ciara, Troian Bellisario, Eva Longoria & More: 21 Romantic Celeb Weddings Of 2016

There were a LOT of celebrity breakups in 2016, but many other couples also solidified their relationships by tying the knot. From Ciara and Russell Wilson to Eva Longoria and Jose Baston, among many others, we’re looking back at the most romantic celebrity weddings of the year right here!

Ciara went through a LOT this year — she spent months in a legal battle with her ex, Future, regarding custody of their son, Future Jr., and their split has been far from amicable. Luckily, she met Russell Wilson in 2015, and was able to find love once again. After just a months-long engagement, the singer and football star got married in a gorgeous ceremony in England on July 6. Just three months later, they confirmed they were welcoming their first child together. Awww!

Those two have always been super open when it comes to flaunting their love, and it wasn’t a surprise when their wedding day rolled around. The same can’t be said for Margot Robbie, 26, though! The actress totally shocked us all by marrying her longtime boyfriend, Tom Ackerley, in an intimate, Australian ceremony in December.

Michael Phelps can one-up Margot, though. He and Nicole Johnson actually got their marriage license in June, the month after their son, Boomer, was born. But news of their marriage didn’t surface until months later in October, and that same weekend, the lovebirds had their official ceremony, surrounded by friends and family in Mexico. Of course, they looked stunning!

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams blew up social media when they tied the knot on Dec. 10, and Pitch Perfect fans were absolutely swooning when Anna Camp and Skylar Astin made their relationship lifelong on Sept. 10 — but these are just some of these year’s biggest weddings. Click through the gallery about to check out the rest!

HollywoodLifers, which wedding do you think was the most romantic? Did any of these weddings surprise you?

