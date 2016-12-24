Celebrity Christmas Throwback Pics: Cute Photos Of Kardashians & More

Courtesy of Instagram

Christmas is the time to show off epic holiday photos from the past. from Kris Jenner’s super cute Christmas pic of the kids to Beyonce’s family photo, these are the Christmas throwback photos you NEED to see.

Kris Jenner, 61, got into the holiday spirit by posting an amazing throwback picture of Kim Kardashian, 36, Kourtney Kardashian, 37, Rob Kardashian, 29, and Khloe Kardashian, 32. The photo was taken when Rob was just a baby, so Kendall, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19, hadn’t come along yet. The Christmas pic is just too cute. They’re all wearing matching blue and white outfits! “My little Christmas cuties!! #FBF#Christmas #throwback#besttimeoftheyear,” Kris captioned the photo.

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale, 27, also posted a throwback photo of herself on Santa’s lap. Little Lucy did NOT look impressed. “Christmas is upon us and baby Lucy looks thrilled,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, 42, shared the sweetest photo of himself when he was just a little guy. Mark-Paul’s got on a fake Santa beard! “Going through old albums and found a photo of me spending Christmas in Holland,” he captioned the photo. “Never realized how hard my parents worked to provide experiences like this for us. Thank you to all the hard working, loving parents. Tell a parent they’re #doingood this holiday season.”

John Stamos, 53, posted a throwback holiday photo of his own a week before Christmas. “All I asked for Christmas was a good head of hair. #wishescometrue#santawithsisters,” he hilariously captioned the photo. Santa granted his wish — big time!

Over the years, Taylor Swift, 27, Beyonce, 35, Justin Timberlake, 35, and more stars have shared the cutest throwback photos of Christmas pasts. See all the precious photos by looking through our gallery now!

