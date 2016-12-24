Camila Vs. Fifth Harmony, Kimye Vs. Taylor & More: 11 Biggest Feuds Of 2016

REX Shutterstock

2016 was a doozy of a year for a lot of us, including some of our favorite celebs. Things got ugly throughout the year between some well known stars, and you can relive some of the year’s biggest celebrity feuds right here!

This year caused more than its’ fair share of problems, but it was even rockier sailing for these celebs when it came to their feuds with others in the public eye. Just look at Kayne West, 39, and Taylor Swift, 27 — Their old feud reignited when Kanye mentioned Taylor in his song “Famous” and claimed he told her all about the lyrics. The 27-year-old didn’t recall their conversation going down the same way, and Ye’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, 36, got involved by exposing Tay and releasing the footage of the phone calls on Snapchat!

While Taylor and Kanye took up a lot of 2k16 with their feud, Fifth Harmony’s is just getting started…at least publicly! The group released a statement on Monday, Dec. 19 announcing member Camila Cabello‘s, 19, plans to leave and go solo. But, Camila claims the group knew she was going to depart all along, which prompted the remaining ladies of 5H to fire back with another statement denying her denial!

Another feud that played out for all to see was Kelly Ripa, 46, versus her former co-host Michael Strahan, 45. He was Kelly’s first permanent co-host after Regis Philbin, 85, retired, so people expected Michael to stick around for a while, but after only only four years the former football star announced he was moving to Good Morning America. Kelly found out the same day the public did and Michael left the show four months earlier than expected. Ouch.

