Hot to trot! The holiday season may be in full swing, but that isn’t preventing Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski from flaunting their gorgeous figures via social media on Dec. 23! The supermodels rocked the sexiest bikinis ever in the Bahamas. See the sizzling pics!

Squad goals! Emily Ratajkowski, 25, always knows how to turn the heat up, taking to Instagram on Dec. 23 with a stunning picture of her and Bella Hadid, 20, laying on the beach. The ladies looked positively exquisite while lounging in the sand, showing off their toned abs and tanned legs in tiny black bikinis. Although the sizzling images were from a photo shoot taken last week in the Bahamas, it certainly was the perfect way to provide some extra holiday cheer! The genetically blessed duo seemed to have a blast, riding speedy jet-skis and living it up to the fullest.

Bella and Emily were joined by Victoria Secret stunner Elsa Hosk, 28, who also showed off her enviable physique in a series of bikini-clad pics. However, that wasn’t all, Hailey Baldwin, as well as Lais Ribeiro, Hannah Ferguson, Rose Bertram and Gizele Oliveira also participated in the fun. The gorgeous posse was reportedly brought together to participate in a photo shoot to promote the Fyre Festival. The music-related event takes place during two weekends next year. Activities are said to be yoga on the beach, water trampolines, seabobbing and more!

If this jaw-dropping photo shoot doesn’t cause chatter, we don’t know what will. The gorgeous group arrived to the exotic location in the most fabulous and convenient way possible, utilizing a tiny private plane to get there safely. Bella and Emily seem to be forming a pretty close bond which makes sense, since both of their careers are on the rise! Both recently appeared in the LOVE Advent Calendar, showing off their confidence like never before. Season’s greetings!

