Ariel Winter Flashes Butt Cheeks In Bikini While Reminiscing On Mexico Trip

Ariel Winter is missing those sunny days! The actress took part in Flashback Friday by posting a sexy pic of her flashing her butt cheeks in Mexico! See the throwback here!

Take us back to sunnier days and warm beach weather! Christmas time may be one of the most beautiful times of the year, but Ariel Winter, 18, apparently wants to go back to Mexico! The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Dec. 23, to post a #FlasbackFriday pic of her soaking up the sun during her fall holiday vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In the throwback photo, Ariel was captured showing off her backside in a blue thong, bathing suit. And the lighting was perfect! The natural light sun kissed her curves and highlighted her toned butt! OMG, she looked SO hot! This girl always knows how to stun us! You may remember, Ariel escaped to Mexico around the time of the Thanksgiving holiday in Nov. 2016. She originally flooded Instagram and Snapchat with sexy pics and videos of her enjoying the getaway, including a racy video of her twerking in that same thong bikini. SO sexy!

My Christmas 🎁❤️ #mcm A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Dec 19, 2016 at 3:00pm PST

Santa baby…🍭🎁 A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Dec 9, 2016 at 3:46pm PST

Although Ariel may be dreaming of sunny days, she has been getting into the Xmas spirit as well. Just a couple of days before she posted her throwback, the actress posted a sweet pic of her and bae, Levi Meaden, 29, getting all dolled up. In the photo, Ariel transformed into a blonde bombshell in a sexy Santa outfit. Levi didn’t get as festive as his girlfriend, but he did throw on a Santa hat with the words “Naughty” printed on the front. “My Christmas #mcm,” Ariel captioned the pic. They are so adorable! It looks like Ariel will be spending her holiday in chillier weather, but at least she will be amongst good company!

