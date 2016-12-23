Anis Amri: 5 Things To Know About Berlin Xmas Market Terrorist Who Pledged ISIS

Handout Photo

Anis Amri became the main suspect in the deadly Berlin Christmas market attack, Dec. 21, after police found his identification papers inside the truck used to mow down dozens of innocent people, Dec. 19. Here is everything you should know about the attacker who pledged ISIS.

A breakthrough in the Berlin Christmas market attack occurred Dec. 21, when police named Anis Amri, 24, a wanted man. Chaos broke out in Berlin, Dec. 19, when a truck plowed through the market, mowing down dozens of innocent shoppers preparing for the holiday. Since the tragic event, police have uncovered more information about Anis, the man who they believe is behind the tragic attack. Here’s everything you should know about the violent man.

1. Anis Amri was born in Tunisia.

Anis was reportedly one of four children. The suspected attacker has brothers, who he is reportedly estranged with, according to CNN. “We always had our differences, and didn’t agree on much,” Abdelkader Amri, one of Anis’ brothers told CNN. “When I wanted to discuss something with him, he would end the conversation and say, ‘Just send my regards to the family,'” he continued.

2. Anis Amri was killed in a shootout in Italy, according to the site, Dec. 23.

Anis was shot and killed by a police officer in Milan just after 3 AM local time, Italian police tweeted. Anis pulled a .22 calibre gun out of his backpack and fired at officers who had stopped and asked for his identification papers in Milan, as reported by CNN. The officer who shot Anis was injured, according to a tweet from Italian police, however he is not in critical condition.

#Minniti: man killed in shoot-out with police in Milan is Berlin attacker Anis Amri #berlinattack — Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) December 23, 2016

3. Anis became a suspect in the deadly Berlin attack on Dec. 21.

Police found his identity papers inside the cabin of the truck. Not long after, German authorities confirmed (via CNN) that they were able to find Anis’ fingerprints on the outside of the truck that reportedly killed 12 people and injured 48 inside the Berlin Christmas market. Fingerprints were also found on the door and the door pillar. At the time of the manhunt for Anis, he was considered “violent and armed.”

4. Anis was on police radar before the Berlin attack.

Anis reportedly dropped out of school and entered Italy in 2011 without any identification and claimed he was a 17-year-old minor, Italian police told CNN, adding that he served almost four years in prison there for assault, arson and a slew of other charges as a result from a brawl at a refugee center. He was released in May 2015, as reported by the site, and Italian police claim they tried to deport Anis to Tunisia. However, the Tunisian’s reportedly refused to accept him because there were no reliable records or identification on him. That’s when Anis reportedly found his way into Germany. Anis’ brothers claim he was a “different person” when he got out of Italian prison.

5. Anis had ties to an ISIS recruiting group.

Anis reportedly spoke several times about committing an attack, an informant told police, according to Germain investigative files read by CNN. The files claim, members of the ISIS recruiting network backed the idea, and then discussed driving a truck, loaded with a bomb, into a crowd of people.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, Dec. 19 after the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Force tweeted that the group was taking credit for the horror at Breitscheidplatz, one of Berlin’s most popular shopping areas.

