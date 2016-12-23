Boxing Day: What Time Do Stores Open?

REX/Shutterstock

Look, the holidays are great, but they really mess with our schedules! Almost everything shuts down on Boxing Day, except for these epic retail stores. Here are all the opening times you need to know to ensure your shopping day runs smoothly!

If you thought Americans were the only one to beat the sh-t out of each other over materialism, think again! The US coined Black Friday, but for Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the UK, Boxing Day (Dec. 26) is where it’s at! Here’s a list of retail stores that are open for business on Boxing Day, complete with their hours. All schedules are in LOCAL times zones.

United Kingdom

Next (6am – 7pm)

Marks & Spencer (8am – 7pm)

Argos (8am – 8pm)

Currys PC World (9am – 8pm)

Debenhams (8am – 6pm)

Selfridges London (9am – 9pm)

Harrods (10am – 9pm)

Westfield London (7am – 10pm)

Liberty (10am – 8pm)

Canada

Upper Canada Mall (8am – 8pm)

Bramalea City Centre (8am – 9pm)

Dufferin Mall (9am – 10pm)

Eaton Centre (7am – 9:30pm)

Erin Mills Town Centre (8am – 8pm)

Fairview Mall (8am – 9pm)

Scarborough Town Centre (8am – 9pm)

Sherway Gardens (8am – 8pm)

Shops at Don Mills (9am – 8pm)

Square One (8am – 8pm)

The Promenade (8am – 8pm)

Toronto Premium Outlets (6am – 11pm)

Vaughan Mills (7am – 9pm)

Yorkdale Mall (8am – 11pm)

Australia

Sydney CBD (7am – 9pm)

Westfield Bondi (8am – 7pm)

Broadway Shopping Centre (8am – 6pm)

Supa Centa Moore Park (10am – 5pm)

Westfield Warringah Mall (8am – 6pm)

Westfield Miranda (8am – 7pm)

Westfield Parramatta (7am – 7pm)

Chastwood Chase & Westfield (9am – 5pm)

Macquarie Center (8:30am – 6pm)

HollywoodLifers, which shops will YOU hit up this Boxing Day?

