Golden State Warriors Vs. Detroit Pistons Live Stream: Watch the NBA Game Online

The Golden State Warriors continue their three game road stretch Dec. 23, heading to Detroit to take on the Pistons. The guys from Motor City are hoping to snap a four game losing streak, but can they do it against the best team in the NBA? We’ve got your way to watch via live stream!

The Golden State Warriors have a tight turnaround as the they head to The Palace in Auburn Hills, MI to take on the Pistons Dec. 23. They just finished off wiping the floor with the Brooklyn Nets less than 24 hours ahead of their 7:30pm EST game. But even a very tired 26-4 Warriors squad is still better most teams in the NBA at their best, so will the Pistons be able to pull off an upset?

This will be the first time the two teams have met up in the 2016-2017 season, and the Warriors probably haven’t forgotten the 113-95 drubbing the Pistons handed them last Jan. where even Golden State players knew they gave the game away. “I think we got punked,” power forward Draymond Green, 26, said afterwards, with then-center Andrew Bogut, 32, more succinctly stating, “We absolutely stunk it up from start to finish.” We doubt they’re going to let history repeat itself.

This time around, the Pistons have been playing their worst ball of the season, dropping four straight games and causing head coach Stan Van Gundy, 57, to shake up his starting unit. Their best hope for a win is that the Warriors are still tired out from their tight turnaround against the Nets.

Golden State also has the mental psyche of knowing their next game after Detroit will be a Christmas day rematch of the 2016 NBA Championships, where they’ll be meeting up with LeBron James, 31, and the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first time since losing in the finals.

