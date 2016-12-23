Valerie Fairman: ‘16 & Pregnant’ Star’s Ex Wishes He’d ‘Done More’ To Save Her

Image Courtesy of MTV

Valerie Fairman’s heartbreaking story just keeps striking a chord. Her ex-boyfriend David Pryce remembers the ‘16 and Pregnant’ star in a Dec. 22 interview, revealing that he wishes he ‘could have done more for her’. See what he had to say right here!

David Pryce regrets not being able to help Valerie Fairman more, as he tells Us Weekly in an emotional new interview. “I wish that I could have done more for her, that’s basically how I feel,” David told the magazine about the MTV star, who died of an apparent overdose on Dec. 21 and suffered from substance abuse issues. “She was trying so hard…It’s a lifelong problem,” he added. Just awful.

“All I have to say about Valerie is people don’t know how she really was,” he added. “She was very loving. She was very insecure. She always wanted to go places with me and just kind of hang out. Always wanted to be near me. She was a very, very good woman. She would just talk. She was very, very intelligent, which surprised me that she would end up like that.”

David and Valerie dated for approximately nine months about three years ago, according to the outlet, and the late reality star’s daughter Nevaeh, 7, is David’s great-niece. When news broke of Valerie’s death, David took to Facebook to pay tribute to her: “I will always miss you Valerie and I am want to tell anyone who is selling sh*t to people to stop,” he wrote. “We have lost too many loved ones to what you are doing and I am going to start taking care of it.”

As we previously told you, Valerie’s family confirmed to TMZ that she tragically died. “We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman’s passing,” MTV also said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family at this time.”

