Tyler Posey: Is He Furious With Charlie Puth Or Bella Thorne Over Drama? The Truth

The week before Christmas was a whirlwind of drama for Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey and Charlie Puth. Everyone thought Bella and Tyler were dating, until she was caught making out with Charlie in Miami. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how Tyler feels about it, here!

Fans freaked out on Dec. 19 when photos surfaced of Bella Thorne, 19, making out with Charlie Puth, 25. That’s because last we knew, Bella was dating Teen Wolf heartthrob Tyler Posey, 25. Since finding out that information, Charlie went on a Twitter rant apologizing to Tyler, saying he didn’t know Bella was with him, and Bella lashed out saying Charlie was just “butt hurt.” So, what is Tyler thinking?

Turns out, Charlie’s apology to Tyler was unnecessary. “It is not about Charlie, he is not the problem,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of Tyler’s reaction to the situation. “Tyler is not mad at him at all.”

But his ex-girlfriend? That’s a different story. “He is just confused with Bella because everything was so good with her in his mind and she just cut things off cold turkey,” the insider explained. “Tyler is confused but as upset as he is about the whole situation, Charlie is not at all a worry.” Well, we’re glad Tyler isn’t totally angry about the whole thing, but we don’t blame him for being upset.

Bella and Tyler have been on-and-off throughout Nov. and Dec.. A source told HollywoodLife.com in Dec. that the duo had cut off their relationship because they just got too passionate too fast and it burnt them out, but they were trying again taking things slow. Soon after that they were immediately back to posting sexy pics together. Maybe they simply didn’t take it slow enough! Better luck next time, guys.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Tyler has a right to be mad at Bella or Charlie? Share your thoughts with us!

