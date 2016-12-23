Troian Bellisario Dyes Hair Pink After Fairytale Wedding & The End of ‘PLL’

Courtesy of Troian Bellisario Instagram/REX Shutterstock

To say goodbye to her ‘Pretty Little Liar’s character Spencer, Troian Bellisario is switching up her hairstyle! She showed off her new ‘do on Instagram. Do you love her new look?

Troian Bellisario showed off her new pink hair on her Instagram on December 23! She wrote: “Baby boi @davestanwell finally gave me fun hair after a lifetime of brown. Bye bye spencer. It’s been real girl.”

The shoutout was to hairstylist David Stanwell, who wrote on his page, “A little color change for this gorgeous gal…!! @sleepinthegardn and I playing with colors- new hair don’t care#HairByDave goodbye #PLL #RIPSpencer.”

We love that Troian is experimenting with some creative freedom now that Pretty Little Liars is over.

Her co-star Lucy Hale did something similar, going from brown to light blonde hair!

Lucy rocked her blonde hair at the Pretty Little Liars wrap party on October 30, and her hair was styled by David as well!

We love that the girls are feeling festive and fun and trying out new beauty trends!

Troian’s pink hair also comes after she got married in a gorgeous ceremony to Suits star Patrick J. Adams.

For her bridal beauty, she wore very long waves — she looked like a mermaid! She wore two crowns — one was bejeweled and sparkly, and later, for the reception, she wore a floral and nature inspired creation.

Her eyes were lined in black and she wore nothing on her lips — so beautiful! We’re so happy for this couple!

HollywoodLifers, are you obsessed with Troian Bellisario’s pink hair makeover?

