This wouldn’t happen anywhere BUT Canada, am I right?! A man in Alberta visited his local Tim Hortons coffee shop on Dec. 20, but instead of taking his car like everyone else, he rode a ZAMBONI through the drive-thru. You have to see it to believe it, people!

If you see someone driving a Zamboni through a drive-thru….you stop and take a picture. Luckily for the Internet, an Instagram user did just that when he caught a man driving the ice machine up to the order window at Tim Hortons on Dec. 20! Obviously, this all went down in Canada, with the Zamobni operator bundled in a hat and jacket as he maneuvered the machine down the drive-thru line to order and collect his food. EPIC!

“This was probably the most Canadian thing I’ve seen in my 26 years of life,” the witness captioned his photo. In case you’re not familiar with Tim Hortons, it’s basically the Dunkin Donuts of Canada, although there are shops sprinkled throughout the United States, too. Hockey and skating are also huge up north, which is where the Zamboni, which is used to clean the ice at skating rinks, comes in. Normally, you don’t see those out on the streets!

The Zamboni driver, Jesse Myshak, revealed that he brought the vehicle for a rink he had in his backyard, and had taken it in to get some work done at a shop nearby. Of course, when he was dared by the shop boys to drive it to the local Tim Hortons, he couldn’t resists, and totally went through with it! Now, the image has gone viral, and we can’t stop talking about it!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this guy driving a Zambon through the Tim Hortons drive-thru? Have you ever seen anything like this before?