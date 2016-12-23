Tiger Woods & Donald Trump Team Up For Pre-Christmas Golf Game — See Pics

REX/Shutterstock

The President-Elect and the world’s most famous golfer are playing a round together! Yep, Donald Trump and Tiger Woods met up on the day before Christmas Eve to tee-off in West Palm Beach — and HollywoodLife.com has the pics!

Donald Trump, 70, is spending his last Christmas as a regular citizen on the golf course with none other than Tiger Woods, 40. The two met up for a game on Friday, Dec. 23, at Donald’s Trump International Golf Club course in West Palm Beach, Florida, reports ESPN. With Donald being so busy with his presidential campaign, this is the first time since Election Day that he’s hit the course. The unlikely duo along with four other guests played 18 holes at the club under the sizzling Florida sun.

Man mocked as social media buffoon plays golf with aspiring course designer. pic.twitter.com/pjlA1DlCZ3 — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) December 23, 2016

Tiger Woods and Donald Trump hit the golf course (via @izzy_pecoraro) pic.twitter.com/qD9w7uqi0b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 23, 2016

Donald Trump is golfing with Tiger Woods this morning at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach. pic.twitter.com/ramedPAJS7 — Ben Siegel (@benyc) December 23, 2016

It’s a little ironic that Donald is such an avid golf player, considering he mocked Barack Obama for playing a little too much while in office. “While our wonderful president was out playing golf all day, the TSA is falling apart, just like our government,” tweeted the President-Elect in May. The likelihood of Barack and the business mogul meeting up for a round is pretty slim, but wouldn’t that be an epic sight!

This was an interesting move on Donald’s part, especially after there has been so much backlash about the possible conflict of interest his country clubs could cause once he becomes President of the United States. However, Donald did not seem the least bit concerned about all of the controversy surrounding his golf course as he and Tiger swung their clubs throughout the day.

Not surprisingly, this isn’t the first time that Tiger has gone golfing with a President. In 2013, Tiger teamed up with President Barack Obama for a tee-off that also took place in Florida. According to ESPN, the trip cost approximately $3.6 million — so we can’t wait to see what Donald and Tiger’s game is costing the government.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Donald and Tiger golfing together before Christmas? Comment below with your thoughts.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.