Slain Texas Mom & Baby: Husband Arrested For Murder After Fleeing To Las Vegas

Courtesy of Facebook, & Garland County Jail

This is absolutely awful. Police investigating the case of the mother & 3-month-old baby who were found with their throats slit in their Texas home, have finally arrested a murder suspect — the husband! Even crazier, the man tried to hinder the entire investigation and was caught speeding to Las Vegas with ‘condoms in his pocket!’ Get the details here.

Craig Vandewege, 35, is accused of killing his wife Shanna Vandewege, 36, and their infant son, Diederik, 3 months, on Dec. 15 in Fort Worth, Texas! Craig, who told police he had come home from work to find his dead wife and baby with their throats slit in bed, was arrested for capital murder in connection with the killings on Dec. 21.

“Glenwood Springs placed Vandewege under arrest for speeding and no proof of financial responsibility (Insurance),” Fort Worth police said Dec. 22 in a statement. “After one week of continuous investigation homicide detectives were able to prepare an arrest warrant for Craig A. Vandewege, 10/22/1981.”

The warrant was for Capital Murder – Multiple Victims and was assigned a bond amount of $1,000,000! “Prior to bonding out on the charges from the Glenwood Springs Police Department Vandewege was held on the outstanding Capital Murder warrant from the Fort Worth Police Department,” the statement added.

And while this story is tragic enough, it gets even stranger as homicide detectives got a warrant for Craig after authorities in Colorado nabbed him for speeding, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. When he was pulled over by cops, Craig reportedly told police he had condoms in his pocket and that he was traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Earlier, Craig’s car was called in because it was missing a license plate. The caller who reported his vehicle also told the 911 dispatcher that the driver, believed to be Craig, claimed to be trying to escape the authorities. After he was pulled over, he reportedly told police, “It’s been a long week, my wife and kid were murdered in Texas.”

Craig then gave authorities an out-of-date insurance card and was later ordered to exit his vehicle but refused. He ended up getting out of the car about five minutes later and was handcuffed. He had two loaded pistols on his person and showed a concealed carry permit, a report suggests.

“I did not observe a wedding band on Craig’s left ring finger, but he stated a wedding ring was in his pocket along with numerous condoms,” a responding officer revealed. On top of his strange alleged escape, Craig had been greatly hindering his wife and son’s murder investigation.

In fact, on Dec. 19 when detectives were interviewing Craig, he told police he wanted to consult with his attorney before continuing. He reportedly stepped out to call his lawyer and never returned. “It’s standard and it’s normal for us to try to exclude people close [to the victim] before we can move on and look elsewhere,” detective Matt Barron had said. “It stalls our investigation if there’s somebody that close that says flat out, ‘No, I’m not going to do it.’”

The detective added, “Anyone we can’t eliminate is obviously a suspect until we can eliminate them. This extremely hinders our ability to move ahead and definitely hinders our ability to eliminate him.” And just two days later, Craig was arrested in connection with his family’s murder.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised police arrested Craig for murder? Do you think he really killed his wife and son?