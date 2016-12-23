‘Teen Wolf’ Bringing Back Fan Favorite For Final Season — See The Pic

Image Courtesy of MTV

No need to worry, you have your daily piece of good news on the ‘Teen Wolf’ front. One character just revealed they were set to return to the show! So, who is? Does it mean someone else is a goner? Here’s what we know so far…

Scott’s dad is back. That’s right, Matthew Del Negro posted a photo on Instagram on Friday to confirm that he is back on set, as you can see in the below photo — it’s of his trailer door that reads, “Agent McCall.”

We last saw Rafael in season four, episode eight, so who knows what that big return may mean — especially knowing where Melissa is now at. Regardless though, we can’t say we’re that surprised.

#daddysback #teenwolf A photo posted by Matthew Del Negro (@mattydel) on Dec 22, 2016 at 1:04pm PST

Executive Producer Jeff Davis has made it very clear that he’d love to bring back more familiar faces for the final season — in addition to Cody Christensen, who also returned. “Hopefully [we’ll get] more than one. I’ve reached out to one or two people on my wish list to get back,” Jeff told us before season six kicked off. “We’ll see if we can make it happen.”

Of course, with the season wrapping, most fans are currently in “freak out” mode about saying goodbye to one of the main cast members: Dylan O’Brien. After a costume designer shared a goodbye message, many started thinking that Dylan won’t actually make it to 6B. MTV has not yet responded to a request for comment.

However, while he is a bus busy guy, we know that Dylan wouldn’t leave unless he thought it was the right time. So HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Rafael back in the picture? How do you think it’ll affect the group?

