‘Basketball Wives’ Star Tami Roman Reveals She Regrets Getting Butt Injections: ‘I Hate It’

‘Basketball Wives’ star Tami Roman thought it would be cool to join the trend and get butt injections, but she totally hates it! In a revealing interview, Tami spills why she can’t stand her booty makeover! Get the scoop.

Despite what you may read online, Tami Roman, 46, says butt injections are not all they are cracked up to be. The reality TV star appeared on the CBS daytime show, The Doctors on Dec. 12, where she got really candid about the enhancement that she’s had done to her booty. “I got the booty injections and I hate it,” Tami admitted. “Not the butt lift. This is straight injections. I thought it would do some good. I thought I was plumping it. Now, I just want to dump it.” Yikes!

While Tami’s butt definitely looks rounder and bigger, she explained how there are a number of disadvantages that comes with the augmentation. “I don’t think women actually want to do it. They think it’s cool, but I actually broke an elevator yesterday,” she spilled. “I was stuck in an elevator, had maximum capacity. It was me, my boyfriend and my a**.” OMG, that is insane!

For those who may not be up to speed on the different backside enhancement treatments, butt injections work similar to botox in the sense that a doctor or licensed person sticks you with a silicon-based filler that makes your butt look plumper. A butt lift, on the other hand is a more invasive procedure,which takes the fat from other parts f your body and inserts them into your booty to give the same full effect.

Tami has always been pretty vocal about her dissatisfaction with her decision to alter her figure though. She previously took to Instagram in Aug. 2016 to talk about her huge mistake, saying that “I have a** for days.” “The more weight that I lose, the bigger the a** looks,” she said. Unfortunately, Tami may be looking at a long life with a large derriere. But if she’s lucky, the fluid fillers could go away over time.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on getting butt injections? Let us know in the comments below!