Christmas 2016: What Stores Are Actually Open On The Holiday?

Christmas Day is about spending time with family, but sometimes you just absolutely need something, be it festive paper plates, the missing ingredient for cookies or a gift to bring to a last-minute party. Here’s a list of stores open on the holiday!

Stores open on Christmas Eve:

Costco: they’ve got literally everything! Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CVS: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kmart: Open until 10 p.m.

Kroger: Get the groceries you need. Open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Macy’s: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

We’ve got 2 wheels and 3 shopping days left! 🚲 Time to grab some amazing last-minute gifts 🎄🎁 A photo posted by Macy's (@macys) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:14am PST

Publix: Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Target: If you forgot to get stocking stuffers, they’re open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. but varies by location.

Walgreen’s: Stores open 24/7 will retain normal hours; non-24/7 stores close at midnight.

Wegman’s: Open until 6 p.m.

Whole Foods: Open until 7 p.m. but varies by location.

Stores open on Christmas Day:

7-Eleven: If you need that Slurpee, they’re open 24/7, but varies by location.

Albertsons: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. but varies by location.

CVS: Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m..

Sheetz: Open 24/7.

Walgreen’s: Stores open 24/7 will retain normal hours; non-24/7 stores are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Need last minute #stockingstuffers? We’ve got you. A photo posted by CVS Pharmacy (@cvspharmacy) on Dec 21, 2016 at 9:17am PST

Happy Holly-days!