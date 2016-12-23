Christmas 2016: What Stores Are Actually Open On The Holiday?

Christmas Day is about spending time with family, but sometimes you just absolutely need something, be it festive paper plates, the missing ingredient for cookies or a gift to bring to a last-minute party. Here’s a list of stores open on the holiday!
No worries — here’s where you can grab the necessities on Christmas Eve and Day, plus the hours each store is open!
Stores open on Christmas Eve:
Costco: they’ve got literally everything! Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CVS: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kmart: Open until 10 p.m.
Kroger: Get the groceries you need. Open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Macy’s: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Publix: Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Target: If you forgot to get stocking stuffers, they’re open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. but varies by location.
Walgreen’s: Stores open 24/7 will retain normal hours; non-24/7 stores close at midnight.
Wegman’s: Open until 6 p.m.
Whole Foods: Open until 7 p.m. but varies by location.
Holiday Restaurants & Dinner Menus — Pics
Stores open on Christmas Day:
7-Eleven: If you need that Slurpee, they’re open 24/7, but varies by location.
Albertsons: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. but varies by location.
CVS: Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m..
Sheetz: Open 24/7.
Walgreen’s: Stores open 24/7 will retain normal hours; non-24/7 stores are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
If you’re not cooking for the fam on Christmas Eve or Day, then don’t forget to check out our guide to restaurants open on those days. Or if you’re ordering in, take a look at this roundup of the best Christmas movies that you can watch with your loved ones. Enjoy!
Happy Holly-days!