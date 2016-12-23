‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Romantic Proposal & Wedding Details Revealed

Courtesy of Twitter

Love is in the air for Ryan Edwards and his fiancee, Mackenize Standifer! While the ‘Teen Mom OG’ star hasn’t always been the most emotional or most romantic guy, he pulled together a super sweet proposal for the 20-year-old, and she spilled all the details. Plus, when and where will they tie the knot? Find out here!

Ryan Edwards, 26, confirmed his engagement to Mackenzie Standifer, 20, by posting a photo of her gorgeous sparkler on social media Dec. 15, and now, she’s dishing all about how he popped the question. “I just thought we were going on a date, but he rented out a riverboat and nobody was there,” Mackenize told MTV News. “It was just on a riverboat, on the water, and it was beautiful. We finished dinner, and we were looking at each other. He asked me to stand up, and that’s when he asked.”

Mackenzie admitted she was surprised by the proposal, even though the two had discussed tying the knot in the future. And although they haven’t done too much planning yet, she confirmed that they do have a wedding date set for Nov. 2017, and will be getting married in the same church where Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry, did.

The couple made their onscreen debut on the latest season of Teen Mom OG, and even had a family dinner with Ryan’s ex, Maci Bookout, and her husband, Taylor McKinney. Despite a rocky past, Maci and Ryan have managed to co-parent their son, Bentley, for the last eight years, and seem to be getting along well these days. Meanwhile, Mackenzie has a young son, Hudson, of her own, so her and Ryan definitely have the parenting thing in common. We’re so thrilled for them!

