Image Courtesy of Eric Williams /www.ewillphoto.com/REX/Shutterstock

Ronda Rousey is a savage! The athlete showed off her ripped back and huge muscles this week, clearly training for her highly anticipated return at UFC 207! After a tough loss to Holly Holm, she’s ready to conquer the world. See the sizzling pics!

Ronda Rousey, 29, is ready to reign victorious! The athlete totally transformed her body while preparing for her UFC comeback, showing off the latest results of her rigorous training via social media on Dec. 22. She seems to be in better shape then ever, flaunting her super toned biceps, sculpted calves and ripped biceps in a series of black-and-white photos taken by photographer Eric Williams. Clearly, the former bantamweight champ is dedicated to her craft, finally teasing her highly anticipated return by posting Instagram photos with the hashtag “#FearTheReturn.”

To get in tip-top shape, Ronda has been going the extra mile, quite literally. She’s stepped up her cardio game, with more kick-boxing sessions, toe-touches, and timed jumping rope sets than ever before! That’s just the start of it for the motivated star, who is gearing up to fight for the first time since her shocking loss to Holly Holm, 35. She’ll be taking on Amanda Nunes, 28, at UFC 207 on Dec. 30, and her fans have the utmost faith in her abilities. One social media user wrote underneath one of her inspiring photos, “Kick ass and strip her name, you got this Ronda.”

We can hardly wait to see Ronda show off her skills at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but she’s definitely going to have some tough competition. Amanda has won her past four fights, including a round-one submission victory over Miesha Tate, 30, at UFC 200 in July. If one thing is clear, it’s that Ronda isn’t taking her responsibilities lightly, shown by her dedication. As her mom previously told her, “Winning is a b–ch. But revenge is a motherf—er!” Here goes nothing!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ronda will win the title at UFC 207? Let us know!

