Rockette Phoebe Pearl ‘Appalled’ To Perform At Inauguration: I Will Have Tears In My Eyes

One of The Rockettes has decided to speak out against being forced to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, and the young dancer says she is ’embarrassed’ and ‘disappointed’ by the whole thing. So sad.

Phoebe Pearl, a member of the long-legged Rockettes in New York City, has spoken out on her private Instagram about the devastation the dancers feel over having to perform at Donald Trump‘s inauguration on January 20. Phoebe posted a lengthy explanation of how heartbroken she is, and made sure to include the “#NotMyPresident” tag on her caption, released via TMZ.

“I usually don’t use social media to make a political stand but I feel overwhelmed with emotion,” Phoebe wrote. “Finding out that it has been decided for us that Rockettes will be performing at the Presidential inauguration makes me feel embarrassed and disappointed. The women I work with are intelligent and are full of love and the decision of performing for a man that stands for everything we’re against is appalling.”

Phoebe continued, “I am speaking just for me but please know that after we found out this news, we have been performing with tears in our eyes and heavy hearts.” This is so heartbreaking to hear.

Sadly, Phoebe’s words seem to confirm reports that The Rockettes are being forced to perform at the inauguration. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the dancers allegedly received an email from their management explaining that their concerns were “invalid” and that full-time dancers were “obligated” to be there. How insane is that?

