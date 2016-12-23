Rockettes Forced To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration: Afraid To Lose Their Jobs

REX/Shutterstock

This is just awful! A Radio City Rockettes dancer has taken to social media to express her ‘disappointment’ at having to perform for Donald Trump at the Presidential Inauguration on Jan 20. She and the other dancers are afraid that anyone who doesn’t participate will lose their job! Check out the shocking post and threatening email from the Rockettes’ union right here.

All full-time Rockettes dancers are being ‘obligated’ to work and perform at the Inauguration on Jan. 20, according to a Dec. 23 report. If they don’t, they could lose their jobs! Here’s an excerpt from the email from sent to the dancers from the American Guild of Variety Artists, per BroadwayWorld:

We have received an email from a Rockette expressing concern about getting ‘involved in a dangerous political climate’ but…any talk of boycotting this event is invalid, I’m afraid…everyone has a right to an opinion, but this does not change your employment status for those who are full time. This has nothing to do with anyone’s political leanings (including AGVA’s), it has to do with your best performance for your employer, period. I will reiterate that if Hillary Clinton was the President-elect, nothing would be different, and there would probably be those who would not want to be involved because of her. It is a job, and all of you should consider it an honor, no matter who is being sworn in. The election is over and this country will not survive if it remains divided. Everyone is entitled to her own political beliefs, but there is no room for this in the workplace. If you are not full time, you do not have to sign up to do this work. If you are full time, you are obligated.

While the Rockette who originally spoke out is not named, dancer Phoebe Pearl reportedly posted a message on her Instagram account that has since been deleted. “I usually don’t use social media to make a political stand but I feel overwhelmed with emotion,” she wrote. “Finding out that it has been decided for us that Rockettes will be performing at the Presidential inauguration makes me feel embarrassed and disappointed. The women I work with are intelligent and are full of love and the decision of performing for a man that stands for everything we’re against is appalling. I am speaking for just myself but please know that after we found out this news, we have been performing with tears in our eyes and heavy hearts. We will not be forced! #notmypresident.”

UPDATE: The Madison Square Garden Company has said in a statement: “The Radio City Rockettes are proud to participate in the 58th Presidential Inaugural. For a Rockette to be considered for an event, they must voluntarily sign up and are never told they have to perform at a particular event, including the inaugural. It is always their choice. In fact, for the coming inauguration, we had more Rockettes request to participate than we have slots available. We eagerly await the inaugural celebrations.”

