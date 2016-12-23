Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian: Should His Family Support Relationship? Expert Speaks

The drama is at an all-time high for the Kardashians this Christmas, and most of it is thanks to Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s latest fight and breakup. But rather than getting fed up and disinviting Blac from the family Christmas party, as Kris Jenner has reportedly done, should the famous family be going out of their way to support the couple instead? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop from an expert!

We can totally understand that Rob Kardashian’s family is probably so OVER being there for him time and time again as his relationship with Blac Chyna, 28, crumbles. But despite how frustrating it may get, that might not be the best move — especially since there’s a baby, Dream, in the picture.

“The whole family may wish to explore whether being supportive and welcoming would decrease the drama,” relationship expert and psychologist, Jennifer Rhodes, of RapportRelationships.com, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Unfortunately, it appears Kris Jenner, 61, has taken the opposite approach — she won’t even be welcoming Chyna to her annual Christmas Eve party, according to People magazine.

We can see why Kris would be upset, though. After all, Blac allegedly got drunk and physical with Rob after they had a huge fight last weekend. She then took their one-month-old baby, Dream, and left Rob alone in the house. All of this was followed by a he said/she said war between the two on social media, which eventually resulted in the 29-year-old apologizing and promising to work on his “issues” for Blac and Dream.

The pair’s relationship has certainly been tumultuous since they got together just less than a year ago, and Rob’s family has had to deal with the fallout time and time again. For the most part, they seem to have tried to not take sides, as they’ve noted that they understand how difficult their brother can be to deal with. If their support of the relationship is wavering, though, it sounds like it’s best if they try and change their tune!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob’s family should support his and Chyna’s relationship?