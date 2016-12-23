Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Reunite After Massive Blowout Fight — See Pics

Courtesy of Snapchat

‘Tis the season to make up! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reunited for the holiday weekend, taking to Snapchat with pictures of themselves cuddled up closely on Dec. 23. The pair seems to be in much better spirits while bonding with baby Dream, shortly after their massive blowout fight!

Rob Kardashian, 29, and Blac Chyna, 28, have definitely been going through the wringer, especially since she was banned from his family’s annual Christmas celebration following their blowout fight. Shockingly, the off-again, on-again couple was seen enjoying some time together on Dec. 23, taking to Snapchat with heartwarming images of themselves and their adorable daughter Dream. In a clip posted to her account, she cuddles up to her beau while rocking the cute reindeer filter. He also shared a sweet bonding moment between Chyna and their little princess, where they gaze into each other’s eyes while seated in a dimly lit room. Too cute!

It looks like all Chyna and Rob need is some mistletoe, which is a major turnaround for them! As we previously reported, “Chyna was pissed that Rob’s family was shunning her and not inviting her to the annual Christmas party — and she’s taking it out on Rob,” a source close to the reality stars told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, explaining how this caused more drama. “She’s been screaming at him, asking him what the f**k is wrong with his family, and threatening to keep Dream away from them if they’re going to treat her like dirt. None of this is Rob’s fault, though!”

Things have certainly been trying for the couple, especially with Chyna allegedly getting drunk and physical with Rob after they had a huge fight last weekend. She even previously took their one-month-old baby and left Rob alone, clearing out several of their belongings in the house. All of this included a messy battle between the two on social media, which eventually resulted in the sock-line entrepreneur apologizing and promising to work on his “issues” for Blac and Dream. Nonetheless, it appears as though the pair is ready to let bygones be bygones!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chyna and Rob are back together for good? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.