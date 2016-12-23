Rachel Platten Flashes Bra In Stunning Holiday Performance Of ‘Stand By You’

Image Courtesy of CBS

Talk about an inspirational song for an inspirational event! Rachel Platten looked absolutely stunning on the 18th annual ‘A Home For The Holidays’ Christmas special. The singer, 35, took the stage to perform on the special which aired on Dec. 23 on CBS, and she flashed her bra in the classiest way ever.

Wearing a black polka dotted button-down and high-waisted black jeans, Rachel Platten absolutely nailed her performance of “Stand By You,” one of her most inspiring songs. She didn’t wear anything but a bra under the top, but honestly, it didn’t look trashy or inappropriate but actually very stunning.

Rachel was the perfect singer to be part of such an inspirational night. A Home for the Holidays featured four different families and their stories of adoption from foster care; the entire special is to raise awareness to the 420,000 children that are currently in foster car waiting to be adopted. We met the Christensens, the Hangges, the Munoz, and the Carrolls.

“It’s a love song in its core,” Rachel said in a recent interview about her song. “‘Stand By You’ is about sticking by the person you love not only when things are easy, but being there for them during trials and letting them know they aren’t alone.” Of course, this was the follow up to another extremely inspirational song, “Fight Song,” which was huge — but skyrocketed even more when Hillary Clinton decided to use it for her campaign.

“I was a little scared at first just because I knew the song meant a lot to a lot of people — and politics, no matter how important, divide us. I was a little frightened about that,” she told the LA Times. “But I’m proud of how it’s been used. I don’t have any regrets about it.” She also added that for her, the song was a reminder for herself, and hopefully for others. “I wrote the song when I needed it, when I needed a reminder of my own strength and not to give up after trying to fight for my dreams for 12 years.”

