Paris Jackson & Boyfriend Make Out Half-Naked On The Beach In Hawaii — Steamy PDA Pics

Ooh la la! Paris Jackson and Michael Snoddy couldn’t keep their hands off each other during their vacation in Hawaii on Dec. 21, making out half-naked on the beach! The lovebirds got very hot and heavy during their romantic island getaway. See the steamy pics!

Paris Jackson, 18, and her beau Michael Snoddy, 27, were definitely soaking up their alone time during their romantic vacation in Maui, Hawaii on Dec. 21. The happy couple was seen passionately making out next to the crystal clear waters, sweetly embracing while flaunting major PDA. Clad in a strappy black two-piece, the blonde starlet kept it simple on her beach date, displaying her many tattoos. Her boyfriend was no slouch in the looks department either, rocking his bright purple mohawk and a pair of trendy shades! SEE THE SUPER STEAMY PICS HERE.

The lovebirds seemed to have a total blast during their rendezvous, as Michael Jackson‘s daughter even jumped on her boyfriend’s back for a quick piggy back ride in the shallow water! Paris and Michael have been living it up to the fullest during their island getaway, exploring everything Hawaii has to offer with her younger brother Prince Jackson as well. Since he went off on his own for a little while, Michael and Paris enjoyed some one-on-one time. The pair even got extra playful, especially when he lifted his leading lady up in the air and cradled her!

Paris and her heavy metal drummer beau, Michael have been dating since the beginning of the year, after meeting at Alcoholics Anonymous. Clearly, it’s all been history from there! To make their Hawaiian vacation even more fun, family friend Omer Bhatti joined them for the adventure. The whole crew even woke up early for a hike to Haleakala Summit, starting the day off with a breathtaking view. It’s clear this group knows how to celebrate the holidays!

