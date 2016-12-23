Odell Beckham Jr. Fined $18k For Wearing Cleats Honoring Craig Sager & Fans Are Furious

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes. Odell Beckham Jr. has revealed that the NFL fined him $18,000 for wearing colorful cleats honoring the late Craig Sager during his December 19 game. Now, fans are expressing their frustration with the NFL for penalizing the player for a good deed.

Odell Beckham Jr., 24, just wanted to honor the late, great TNT/TBS reporter, Craig Sager, who sadly died from leukemia on December 15. Unfortunately, his effort to do just that was punished instead of praised by the NFL — and now Odell is paying the price for it. Literally.

“18k without a single warning, but the world would never kno, they act like it’s no big deal. No respect for the message IMO,” Odell wrote, retweeting a fan who asked the NFL to stop fining players for doing charitable things. The cleats that Odell wore were later auctioned off, and the proceeds went to cancer research in Craig’s name, reports the Washington Post. So sad.

Although Odell later wrote that it was “all good” on Twitter, fans couldn’t hide their anger over the fine. Check out a handful of tweets from football fans who are seriously upset over Odell having to pay $18k for trying to raise money for cancer research below:

Odell's cleats will be dedicated to Sager. Reasons he's one of my fave receivers — Problematic Jel 🖤 (@WhyUMadThough) December 18, 2016

Odell got fined for wearing cleats as a tribute to Sager? You should be ashamed of yourselves @NFL — 5-8-1 (@roymccoy22) December 22, 2016

Odell Beckham gets fined 18k for wearing special cleats to honor Craig Sager, and the NFL can't figure out why ratings are down. #Joke — Anthony Kidston (@AKidston419) December 22, 2016

I want to know how the NFL fined Odell Beckham Jr. $18k for wearing cleats that honored Craig Sager and they were going to a charity — Black Hammer (@Young_Porter2) December 22, 2016

League fined both Odell Beckham Jr. & Desean Jackson for wearing cleats honoring late Criag Sager. NFL really needs to smarten up on fines — Jack Aylmer (@Jack_Aylmer) December 21, 2016

