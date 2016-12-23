Which Movie To See In Theaters Over The Holidays Based On Your Family Traditions

Courtesy of Lucasfilm/Black Label Media/Hammer & Tongs

Every family has different holiday traditions! Whether it’s getting up at 8AM and opening presents and drinking Egg Nog, or heading to Las Vegas bright and early for your yearly vacation, there may be time for a movie — and what better way to relax than seeing one? So, see if your tradition is on this list to find out which movie you should check out over your time off.

Your family is big and likes to relax. You love to open presents, stay in you PJs and just spend time together.

What to see: Sing

If you can get the family to leave the house, this is one every member — no matter what age — will enjoy. The kids will love the animation and the adults will love the jokes — they’re not innapropriate (it’s rated PG), but they’re there for every member of the family. Plus, the voices are all ones you’ll recognize.

Your family is musical — ie., you may not be able to actually sing but you love musicals, singing Christmas music, and well… Ryan Gosling

What to see: La La Land

This is one of the most buzzed about movies of the year, so you’ll want to see it before it takes home all the big awards anyways — why not see it with the fam?

Your family talks politics, the crazy election, gets in a few arguments, etc. around the table every year.

What to see: Fences

Another huge movie in 2016, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis will most likely make you cry, but it’s such a beautiful sight to see on the big screen, it’s worth it.

You’re having a friends-mas. They might as well be family, but it’s actually everyone in your city that you’ve hung out with every year on the holidays… but no one’s actually related.

What to see: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

No you don’t have to be a Star Wars nut to enjoy this. Sure, that will help you to appreciate some of the major Easter Eggs, but regardless, it’s a story of a hero; it’s funny and actionpacked; and it will leave you smiling and in a carefree mood.

Your Christmas usually includes starting the morning with butternips and spiked eggnog while reminiscing about the year Uncle Henry passed out drunk at the dinner table.

What to see: Office Christmas Party

Go buzzed or sober, you’ll laugh hysterically — and still have an appreciation for the love of family.

Your sister brings home a new boyfriend, your cousin brings home a new girlfriend, and you’re once again single but still loving every minute.

What to see: Why Me?

I mean, Bryan Cranston, Megan Mullally and James Franco? What other reasons do you need?

Everyone from all over the country comes in town for one day only — and there’s a lot of talking about what’s going on in the world: politics, entertainment, sports, you name it. It’s an incredible day but still ends up in a disagreement over who cheated in charades

What to see: Passengers

This one got torn apart by the critics, but at the end of the day, who doesn’t want to watch Chris Pratt and/or Jennifer Lawrence together? Regardless of the bad ending?

What do you want to see this Christmas?

