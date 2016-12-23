Molly Roloff: ‘Little People, Big World’ Star Engaged To Longtime BF — See Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

OMG! Huge congratulations are in order for Molly Roloff who just got engaged! Making this holiday season extra special, the ‘Little People, Big World’ star flaunted her gorgeous diamond ring on Instagram for all her fans to see! Check out the pic, here!

We couldn’t be any happier for Molly Roloff, 23, and her longterm boyfriend, Joel! The couple went public with their incredible engagement announcement on Dec. 22 — just three days before Christmas! Nothing says “Happy holidays” like unwrapping a gift box with a stunning diamond ring inside. Molly posted a photo of her sparkler on Instagram that was quickly reposted by her mother, Amy. “My baby girl. My best birthday gift ever (we share same bday),” wrote Amy on social media. “My Molly girl is home for Christmas AND she is engaged to be married. Woohoo! So happy for her.”

But check this out — Molly isn’t the only one in her family with a huge announcement! Just a few weeks ago, the reality star’s brother, Zach, surprised everyone with BABY NEWS! That’s right, guys, Zach and his wife Tori are expecting their first child together. That means Amy and her ex-hubby Matt are about to be grandparents — what an exciting time! For those who are missing out on this epic show, Zach is a little person like his mom, while Molly and her other brother Jeremy are of average height.

Meanwhile, Amy is going through a few unique changes as well! Now that her divorce from Matt is finalized, Amy is basically a free agent! All her kids are grown and have moved out of the family home, so it’s going to take Amy some time to adjust to solo life, yet she’s excited for what the future holds. “I’m in this big house all by myself,” she confesses on the show. “It’s an adjustment for me as a woman and as an individual.” Here’s to new beginnings!

HollywoodLifers, how thrilled are you for Molly and her new fiancé?!

