Miranda Lambert Stuns In Red Cutout Dress For ‘A Home For The Holidays’ Special

Miranda Lambert looked drop-dead-gorgeous as the headliner of the CBS special, ‘A Home For The Holidays,’ on Dec. 23rd. She opted to wear a gorgeous cutout red lace dress that hugged her figure perfectly & we’re obsessed! What did you guys think of her outfit?

Miranda Lambert, 33, looked incredible as she performed on the 18th annual CBS special, ‘A Home For The Holidays,’ on Dec. 23rd. She opted to wear a cute little red dress which was completely cutout and sheer, hugging her frame perfectly.

Miranda donned the Self-Portrait Hall Lace Mini Dress in garnet-red, which was crafted from sheer lace, and features intricate panels of contrasting geometric motifs that elegantly frame the figure. The entire dress was totally mesh and the bodice was completely sheer and see-through, revealing some skin. Plus, the ruffled shoulder trims are an elegant finishing touch. We are obsessed with this frilly little dress and her fab Monika Chaing shoes.

She paired the gorgeous little mini dress with a pair of dazzling diamond hoop earrings and rings, and opted to let her blonde locks down in loose, effortless waves. Aside from a light smokey-eye, she didn’t go overboard with her look and the pop of red f4rom her dress was so festive and perfect for the holidays.

Not only did Miranda look amazing at the show, she also performed new songs from her new album “The Weight Of These Wings,” which hit #1 on the Billboard Country Album Charts and #3 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart — she is literally unstoppable. Her performance was absolutely amazing and she always manages to bring tears to our eyes.

What did you guys think of Miranda’s cutout red dress? Did you love it as much as we did?

