Miranda Lambert Performs New Hits & Old Classic On ‘A Home For The Holidays’

Image Courtesy of CBS

Need help getting into the holiday spirit? Miranda Lambert hosted the 18th annual ‘A Home for the Holidays,’ where she performed two of her hits and sounded incredible!

Miranda Lambert definitely can put on a show! She took the stage multiple times during the show, which aired on Dec. 23, to perform both “Keeper of the Flame” and “Pushin’ Time” off her new album The Weight of These Wings, as well as “The House That Build Me” from her third album, Platinum. And of course, that was fitting for the event.

Joined by stars Alessia Cara, Rachel Platten and Trace Adkins, the 2016 A Home for the Holidays was a beautiful show; every year the show features stories of adoption from foster care, raising awareness. This year featured four different families, and revealed there are more than 420,000 children in US foster care.

It’s been a big year for Miranda! After dropping her album, boyfriend Anderson East raved about his lady on Instagram, writing, “Couldn’t be more proud of this woman. True artist, true voice, true heart.” So freaking cute. So maybe we’ll see him on tour with her? He did co-write two songs on the album, and sang with her on “Pushin’ Time,” which was such a sweet duet, that was pretty self explanatory.

Miranda also recently announced she’ll be heading on a new tour, Highway Vagabond, which kicks off at the end of January. Here are the full dates, will you be heading out to see her?

Jan. 26 – Evansville, IN

Jan. 27 – Springfield, MO

Jan. 28 – Kearney, NE

Feb. 2 – Providence, RI

Feb. 3 – Amherst, MA

Feb. 4 – Uncasville, CT

Feb. 23 – Reading, PA

Feb. 24 – Charlottesville, VA

Feb. 25 – Charleston, SC

March 2 – Green Bay, WI

March 3 – Brookings, SD

March 4 – Grand Forks, ND

March 10 – Wichita, KS

March 11 – Tulsa, OK

March 12 – Bossier City, LA

March 17 – St. Paul, MN

March 18 – Rockford, IL

March 19 – Grand Rapids, MI

HollywoodLifers, did you love her performances? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.