Miranda Lambert’s Soft Curls & Glowing Skin On ‘A Home For The Holidays’

Courtesy of CBS

Miranda Lambert performed during the ‘A Home For The Holidays’ special, which aired on CBS on Dec. 23, and she looked absolutely amazing. Read more about her beauty look below!

Dressed in a festive red Self Portrait dress, Miranda Lambert stunned on stage during the special, which helps kids get adopted during the holiday season. This special was the 18th annual event — it’s such a good cause!

It was so nice of Miranda to perform during the show, and she really looked amazing while belting out her songs.

Her hair was in a deep side part, and curled so softly and romantically at the ends. We are guessing her hairstylist Johnny Lavoy used Pro Beauty Tools for this look. Their curling irons come in a variety of sizes and create red-carpet ready looks for you at home — for a totally affordable price!

Her gorgeous makeup was a smokey eye, long lashes and a soft, pink lip. Her skin looked flawless and was glowing in the stage lights. So pretty!

Miranda just released a double album called The Weight of These Wings in November, and it’s already a huge success. On Instagram, Miranda revealed: “There’s a lot of reasons why #TheWeightOfTheseWings is a double album. I wrote 72 songs for this project. I had a lot of fuel. But these 24 songs showed themselves to be what needed to be said right now.”

She said she moved to Nashville after being away for 10 years, and was just so inspired by the hard times she was going through. Her divorce from Blake Shelton inspired her to create her best album yet!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Miranda Lambert’s hair for the Home For The Holidays special?

