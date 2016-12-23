Miles Teller & Girlfriend In Gnarly Car Wreck: Truck Flips Over After Uber Cuts Him Off

Image Courtesy of TMZ/REX Shutterstock

OMG. Miles Teller and his girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry, were involved in a horrific car crash that left the truck the actor was driving completely flipped over — are they okay? Read HollywoodLife.com’s exclusive details here.

Miles Teller, 29, is doing okay after surviving yet another harrowing car crash on Thursday, December 22. Miles was driving his blue Bronco when an Uber driver allegedly made an unsafe left turn, which resulted in Miles striking the car and his truck flipping over, reports TMZ. His girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry, was a passenger in the truck but according to the report neither of them were injured. Phew.

Unfortunately, two passengers in the Uber were reportedly taken by ambulance for “minor injuries,” and eyewitnesses claim that Miles was concerned for them. However, it is also being reported that Miles was furious after the accident and allegedly had to be restrained from the Uber driver as he yelled, “You f–ked up my truck.” Yikes.

Even worse is that this is not the first time Miles has been in such a terrible car accident. When he was just 20 years old he was a passenger in a friend’s car when the driver lost control, and according to Miles their car “flipped 8 times” while going 80mph. The actor was ejected from the car as it flipped, he shared with ABC News in August 2016, and he is very lucky to be alive after such a nasty accident.

Luckily, we know that Miles is feeling pretty lucky after this accident.

“With the holidays and it being very close to 2017, Miles was having a pretty great year and now with the accident he knows how lucky he really is that no one was hurt,” an insider exclusively told HollywoodLife.com. “He is not taking that lightly, he was scared but it is now his fuel to live life and not take anything for granted. He is certainly counting his blessings that everything worked out and that everyone is healthy.”

