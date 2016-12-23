FameFlyNet

Maybe Scott Disick, his son Mason, and Kanye West played a little ‘Call Of Duty’ before their boys’ day out in Los Angeles on Dec. 22, because little Mason had guns on the brain! See him pretend to shoot at the paps, right here.

Naughty Mason Disick! The adorable 7-year-old son of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian had a fun day out in Los Angeles with his dad and uncle Kanye West on Dec. 22, but he seemed to start day dreaming about playing cops and robbers when he clasped his hands together to make a finger gun at the onlooking paparazzi!

The precious kid looked like he was having a blast as he smirked and ‘shot’ away at the cameramen. His dad Scott didn’t really even seem to notice, as he walked out of Barney’s New York with his old pal Kanye. The two older guys probably had other things on their minds, like the last minute gifts they still have to get for their leading ladies!

All three of the boys looked casually handsome. Little Mason rocked a graphic tee featuring a roaring lion that says “yawn” with a sweatshirt to shield him from the chilly Los Angeles weather. Behind a huge smile we can see his two missing front teeth. We can’t believe how quickly he’s growing up!

Papa Disick rocked a similar look, seeming comfy in his navy blue hoodie and black jeans. Kanye followed suit in Blue Adidas track pants, a white sweatshirt and a black cap to top it off and cover up his new blonde hair. Despite rumors claiming that he and Kim Kardashian are having some marriage trouble, the rapper was still rocking his wedding ring along with some swaggy gold chains. Have fun, boys!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Mason’s finger-guns? Is he misbehaving or just having fun? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.