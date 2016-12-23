The holidays don’t get much more perfect than this! Joined by her adorable 5-year-old son Moroccan, Mariah Carey jammed out to her very own Christmas song while cooking in the kitchen — and the vid of their little performance together is everything! Watch Mariah get into the holiday spirit here, and just TRY not to sing along.

It’s not Christmas without Mariah Carey‘s, 46, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” and we were happy to discover that Mariah herself feels the same way! Lip-syncing along to her famous tune, the diva was joined by her sweet son Moroccan, 5, as she showed her fans some major Christmas spirit!

“Merry Christmas everybody! I’m making my favorite sauce and I hope you’re enjoying the Yuletide cheer! 🎄🎁🎅🏼,” Mariah captioned the festive vid, which was uploaded on Dec. 22. In the clip, Mariah can be seen stirring her sauce over a stove as her holiday classic blares from the speakers in her kitchen.

Little Moroccan happily bounces up and down to the music while mouthing the lyrics along with his famous mom. The tot even dances around with a plush gingerbread toy — SO cute! The only one missing from the festive gathering? Mariah’s daughter and Moroccan’s twin Monroe. At one point in the Instagram video, Mariah asks aloud, “Where is Ms. Monroe?” But her little girl fails to make an appearance.

Even in the comfort of her own home, Mariah looked as glamorous as ever all dolled up in a red silky robe and lacy bralette. Moroccan was precious in a matching pajama set. Just earlier this month, on Dec. 9, Mariah brought her twins up on stage with her during her Christmas concert. Monroe even introduce herself to the crowd. Talk about an adorable family!

But while Mariah, Monroe, and Moroccan have been taking full advantage of this special season, the twins’ father, Nick Cannon, 36, won’t be leaving his hospital bed for Christmas. “For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been,” Nick captioned a photo of himself from a hospital bed on Dec. 22.

“And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year.” Unfortunately, Nick’s Lupus apparently flared up and he’ll be bedridden for the holidays. But with his and Mariah’s amazing co-parenting skills, we’re sure his little ones will be paying him a visit while he’s sick.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Mariah plays her own song at home? How cute is this Christmas vid?