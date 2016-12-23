Courtesy of Instagram

There’s no one like Mariah Carey to bring some ‘naughty’ into our Christmas cheer, and she’s outdone herself with an over the top video for ‘Here Comes Santa Claus.’ Keep reading to see Mimi flaunt her insane cleavage and show off sexy boyfriend Bryan Tanaka!

Gather around lambs, because Mariah Carey, 46, is continuing to own Christmas, this time with an insane new video for her sultry remix of “Here Comes Santa Claus.” We’re sure he’s going to be sprinting down Santa Claus Lane to get a look at the diva, who is wearing the most revealing gown that shows off her nearly bare breasts! She certainly knows how to work the red sequined dress that features giant cutout panels to expose maximum cleavage and underboob. Check out Mariah’s website for the video in its entirety HERE.

With Mimi’s outfit being so ridiculously skin-tight she doesn’t have much ability to move, so she just leans against the pole of a white carousel as she breathily breezes through the song. She’s got some familiar company dancing around her, as hot boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 33, is seen showing off his scorching moves and cut chest in a fitted green t-shirt. He’s got a huge grin on his face and why wouldn’t he? Just look at what Mimi is wearing! Any man would be glowing with pride to be dating such a stunner!

Mariah turned the super hot remix into a family affair by bringing in her twin son and daughter Moroccan and Monroe, both five, to play adorable elves. She turns off the “naughty” for a quick second to pick up ‘dem babies and show what a loving mom she is, then turns back to the camera with a “come and get it, Santa baby!” look of pure sizzle. Leave it to Mimi to make something as wholesome as Christmas the sexiest holiday ever!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Mariah’s new “Here Comes Santa Claus” remix? Do you love the song or are you too distracted by her boobs in the video to listen to it?

