MacBook Pro: Why ‘Consumer Reports’ Isn’t Recommending New Apple Product

Wow! This is the first time EVER, that ‘Consumer Reports’ isn’t recommending Apple’s popular MacBook Pro computer, and you may agree! Find out why the popular device’s new line ‘failed’ to meet the magazine’s standards.

Apple can’t be happy today. The ratings, or lack their of, are in for Consumer Reports, Dec. 23, and for the first time ever, the publication is not awarding a positive recommendation for Apple’s MacBook Pro models. The reason? — The the CA technology company’s new line of MacBook Pros with Apple’s new Touch Bar (that sits above the keyboard) feature, “failed to meet our standards for recommended models,” Jeremy Beilinson of the mag said. This is due to the computer’s battery life.

The three new models released for sale by Apple were: a 13-inch model with Apple’s new Touch Bar, a 13-inch model without the Touch Bar; and a 15-inch model, which has the Touch Bar. Apple launched the new line of MacBook Pro models with Touch Bar back in Oct. 2016. They went on the market for sale in Nov. 2016. And, while the devices “did very well in measures of display quality and performance,” battery life was a different story. Beilinson said that when it came to the trial portion of the battery life, some of the models varied “dramatically.”

Consumer Reports tested the three models, and this is what they discovered: After purchasing the models in-store, like any other consumer, each model was “highly inconsistent” when it came to using the device. The models’ poor results were described by Beilinson in a series of three consecutive tests. He said, “The 13-inch model with the Touch Bar ran for 16 hours in the first trial, 12.75 hours in the second, and just 3.75 hours in the third. ” Oh no.

The other two models turned out to be just as fickle as the first. “The 13-inch model without the Touch Bar worked for 19.5 hours in one trial but only 4.5 hours in the next,” he said, adding, “And the numbers for the 15-inch laptop ranged from 18.5 down to 8 hours.” Wow.

When the new line first came on the market in Nov. 2016, some users of the product complained that the battery life was extremely short. Apple claims the new MacBook Pro should work for up to 10 hours before users would need to charge it again, however, online complaints said otherwise. Unhappy users said the model only lasted three to four hours before needing to be charged.

Apple refused to comment on the Consumer Reports results until they better gain a better understanding on the issue, according to the mag. They did, however, provide this statement: “Any customer who has a question about their Mac or its operation should contact AppleCare.”

