‘LHH’: Lil Scrappy Taking The ‘Good With The Bad’ — Happy He’s Split From Bambi?

Is this more proof that Lil Scrappy and Bambi’s relationship is over?! Scrappy took to Instagram the day after rumors surfaced that the pair had broken up, and in an inspiring holiday message, he also alluded to being very ‘down’ about something going on in his life. Check it out here!

It’s not looking good for Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta power couple, Bambi Benson, 30, and Lil Scrappy, 32! In fact, Lil Scrappy seemed to confirm the reports that the pair has broken up with an Instagram message on Dec. 23. “Went to sleep kinda down and woke up feeling better,” he wrote. “That’s life u gotta take the good with the bad and thank God for every min and every breath he blows into our lungs, erbody bsafe and have a merry xmas #GodIsGood.”

If he went to sleep “kind of down,” that could be because it was just yesterday that shocking rumors surfaced regarding the pair’s relationship. Apparently, Bambi decided to end things with her fiance because he refused to cut back on his playboy lifestyle, but instead of agreeing, he went to a Miami strip club and partied with a mystery blonde instead, according to MediaTakeOut. EEK!

Of course, this message is a bit cryptic, so we can’t be certain that he’s referring to the breakup rumors, but it certainly seems that way. Earlier on Dec. 23, Bambi also seemed to subtly allude to the reports herself by tweeting about how much she’s “learned” over the last year and slamming those who have “attacked” her publicly. She also urged her followers to “be strong” and “stay positive,” which could be the mantra she’s using herself during this difficult time.

